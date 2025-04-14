Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – Premier League Highlights | 13 April 2025
BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – Premier League Highlights | 13 April 2025
Kelly Somers presents all the highlights from the day’s four Premier League fixtures, including Liverpool v West Ham and Newcastle v Manchester United. The Hammers will not be looking forward to visiting Anfield, having already conceded 10 goals against Arne Slot’s side this season, losing 5-0 at home in the league and also suffering a 5-1 away defeat in the League Cup. The other games see Chelsea host Ipswich Town and Tottenham visit Wolves. There’s also a chance to see all the goals from the previous day’s top-flight matches.

