BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – Premier League Highlights | 13 April 2025

Kelly Somers presents all the highlights from the day’s four Premier League fixtures, including Liverpool v West Ham and Newcastle v Manchester United. The Hammers will not be looking forward to visiting Anfield, having already conceded 10 goals against Arne Slot’s side this season, losing 5-0 at home in the league and also suffering a 5-1 away defeat in the League Cup. The other games see Chelsea host Ipswich Town and Tottenham visit Wolves. There’s also a chance to see all the goals from the previous day’s top-flight matches.