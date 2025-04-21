BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 Highlights – 20 April 2025

Mark Chapman presents highlights from a busy day of Premier League action, including champions-elect Liverpool’s visit to relegation-threatened Leicester City.

Arne Slot’s side have led the division since early November and are heavy favourites to claim a second Premier League title and their first since the 2019/20 season. It’s a different story for former Premier League champions Leicester, who have been struggling to score goals and face an immediate return to the Championship.

You can also see what happened in the day’s other fixtures, with Manchester United hosting Wolves, the west London derby between Chelsea and Fulham, and Arsenal’s trip to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town.

There will also be a chance to watch all the goals from yesterday’s top-flight matches.