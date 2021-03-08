Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 March 2021
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 March 2021
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 7 March 2021

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 March 2021

Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, including Manchester City v Manchester United at Old Trafford and Liverpool v Fulham at Anfield. City are the title favourites, but were held to a goalless draw by their neighbours in the reverse fixture and United defeated them 2-1 here last term. Elsewhere, struggling Fulham were hoping to capitalise on the Reds’ recent poor home form, having already held them to a draw at Craven Cottage this season. Plus, Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United

