BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 March 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 7 March 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
81 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 7 March 2021
Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, including Manchester City v Manchester United at Old Trafford and Liverpool v Fulham at Anfield. City are the title favourites, but were held to a goalless draw by their neighbours in the reverse fixture and United defeated them 2-1 here last term. Elsewhere, struggling Fulham were hoping to capitalise on the Reds’ recent poor home form, having already held them to a draw at Craven Cottage this season. Plus, Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United