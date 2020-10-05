BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 4 October 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Barcelona vs Sevilla Full Match – La Liga | 04 October 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
725 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 4 October 2020
MOTD Highlights of the Premier League matches, including Interviews & Analysis : Leicester City Vs West Ham United
Southampton Vs West Bromwich Albion
Arsenal Vs Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs Fulham
Manchester United Vs Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa Vs Liverpool