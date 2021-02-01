BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 31 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Barcelona vs Athletic Club Full Match – La Liga | 31 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
223 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 31 January 2021
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2
Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring West Ham United v Liverpool at London Stadium, Leicester City v Leeds United at King Power Stadium and Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur at Amex Stadium. Liverpool, Leicester and Spurs will all hold aspirations of winning the league in what promises to be a closely fought and unpredictable title-race. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals