BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 31 January 2021
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 31 January 2021
Barcelona vs Athletic Club Full Match – La Liga | 31 January 2021

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2
Mark Chapman reviews the day’s Premier League action, featuring West Ham United v Liverpool at London Stadium, Leicester City v Leeds United at King Power Stadium and Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur at Amex Stadium. Liverpool, Leicester and Spurs will all hold aspirations of winning the league in what promises to be a closely fought and unpredictable title-race. Plus, a round-up of yesterday’s goals

