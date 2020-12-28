Home Leagues Premier League - EPL BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 27 December 2020
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 27 December 2020
BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 26 December 2020

Mark Chapman introduces highlights and analysis as the festive Premier League football continues. There will also be chance to see all the goals from the Boxing Day games.

