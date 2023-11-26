BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 26 November 2023

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 Mark Chapman introduces highlights from the day’s two Premier League matches, in which Tottenham hosted Aston Villa, and Manchester United visited Everton. IntroSource 1Source 2Next page Previous Video Cadiz vs Real Madrid Full Match – LaLiga | 26 November 2023 Next Video VfL Wolfsburg – RB Leipzig 2-1 | Highlights | Matchday 12 – Bundesliga 2023/24 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded The Weekend Wrap – 27 November 2023 48 icon Watch LaterAdded BBC MOTD Top Ten: Last-Minute Goals | 26 November 2023 103 icon Watch LaterAdded 24:54 Erling Haaland: Fastest player to 50 Premier League goals | Every goal 46K icon Watch LaterAdded Everton vs Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 26 November 2023 1.7K icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 26 November 2023 0.9K icon Watch LaterAdded English Football League Highlights – ITV | 25 November 2023 831