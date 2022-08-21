Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 21 August 2022

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 21 August 2022

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2
Mark Chapman introduces highlights of the day’s Premier League fixtures, including Newcastle v Manchester City at St James’ Park. West Ham face Brighton, and Leeds host Chelsea.

Previous Video
laliga-h-negativo-600x600_2018

Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona Full Match – La Liga | 21 August 2022

Next Video
Bundesliga 2022

VfL Bochum 1848 v FC Bayern München Full Match – Bundesliga | 21 August 2022

Related videos

Top