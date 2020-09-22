Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 20 September 2020
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 20 September 2020
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 20 September 2020

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2
Mark Chapman presents highlights from a packed day of Premier League football, featuring champions Liverpool taking a trip to big-spending Chelsea.

