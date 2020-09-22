BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 20 September 2020
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Juventus vs Sampdoria Full Match – Serie A | 20 September 2020
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
3,057 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 20 September 2020
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2
Mark Chapman presents highlights from a packed day of Premier League football, featuring champions Liverpool taking a trip to big-spending Chelsea.