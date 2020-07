BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2

Gary Lineker presents action from the latest Premier League contests, as the teams aimed to pick up valuable results with just two further rounds of fixtures remaining. Thursday’s games were Crystal Palace v Manchester United at Selhurst Park, Leicester City v Sheffield United at the King Power Stadium, Everton v Aston Villa at Goodison Park, and Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary’s Stadium