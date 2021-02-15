Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 14 February 2021
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 14 February 2021
Everton vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 14 February 2021

Mark Chapman introduces highlights from today’s Premier League matches, including Leeds’s first top-flight visit to Arsenal for 17 years.

