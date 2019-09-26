Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 13 September 2020
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 13 September 2020
MOTD2
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 13 September 2020

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2
Mark Chapman is joined by Micah Richards to review the latest Premier League fixtures on the opening weekend of the season, featuring West Bromwich Albion v Leicester City at the Hawthorns and Tottenham Hotspur v Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

