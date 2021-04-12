Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 11 April 2021
BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 11 April 2021
Sheffield United vs Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 11 April 2021

BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 11 April 2021

Mark Chapman presents action from Arsenal v Fulham at Emirates Stadium and Manchester United v Burnley at Old Trafford in the Premier League, as the Gunners and United both looked to complete doubles over their opponents following away wins earlier in the campaign

