BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 10 March 2024

Match of the Day 2 MOTD2

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s four top-flight matches, headlined by the colossal clash between title hopefuls Liverpool and defending champions Manchester City. Pep Guardiola’s side are unbeaten in three previous meetings with the Reds, although they suffered a 1-0 defeat on their last visit to Anfield, with Mohamed Salah scoring the game’s only goal. Elsewhere, Aston Villa are looking for a fourth consecutive Premier League victory over Tottenham, while Brighton host Nottingham Forest and Burnley travel south to face West Ham.

What is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2?

Match of the Day 2 is a Premier League football highlights programme shown on BBC One in the United Kingdom. The show is presented by Mark Chapman, with punditry from Shay Given and Danny Murphy.

When is Match Of The Day 2 ,MOTD2 on?

It is a companion show to Match of the Day, usually broadcast on Sunday evenings, and features highlights of all the day’s games, whilst also showing the goals from the previous days action. Tis recent episode of Match of the Day 2 was broadcast on Sunday, 4 February 2024.

Where can I watch it?

You can watch MOTD2 live on BBC One or BBC Two, or available to stream Match of the Day2 (MOTD2) afterwards on the BBC iPlayer.

BBC Match Of The Day 2 MOTD2 – Source 2

BBC Match Of The Day 2 MOTD2 – Source 3