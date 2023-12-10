BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 10 December 2023

Mark Chapman is joined by studio guests to review the day’s Premier League action, including Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Luton Town v Manchester City at Kenilworth Road. The last time Spurs and Newcastle had met was when the Magpies thrashed the Londoners 6-1 at St James’ Park. Much had changed since City and Luton last faced each other in 1999 in the third tier of English football. Plus, Everton v Chelsea, Fulham v West Ham United and a look back at yesterday’s goals