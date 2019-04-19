BBC Match of the Day MOTD – Saturday 20 April 2019

BBC Match of the Day MOTD

Gary Lineker presents highlights of the latest Premier League matches, including the huge match at the Etihad between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, where the Citizens will be looking for three more points on their quest to win back-to-back Premier League titles. Plus, action from the clash between Newcastle United and Southampton, where both teams will be hoping for a vital win to move themselves further away from the relegation zone