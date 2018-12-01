BBC Football Focus – Saturday 1st December 2018
BBC Football Focus – Saturday 1st December 2018
BBC Football Focus
Dan Walker and guests look ahead to the weekend’s football, including Premier League derbies between Arsenal and Tottenham and Liverpool and Everton, plus the FA Cup second round.