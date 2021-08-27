Home Leagues Premier League - EPL BBC Football Focus – 28 August 2021

BBC Football Focus
Alex Scott is joined by Dion Dublin and Mark Lawrenson to discuss the week’s football. They chat to Manchester City and England defender Kyle Walker.

