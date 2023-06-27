BAYERN SUBMIT €70m BID FOR KANE! Should he move on from the Premier League?

Bayern Munich have reportedly submitted a €70m + add ons to Tottenham for Harry Kane. The Morning Footy team debate whether he needs to move on from the Premier League.

