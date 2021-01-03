Home Leagues Bundesliga Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 Full Match – Bundesliga | 3 January 2021
Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 Full Match – Bundesliga | 3 January 2021
Benevento vs Milan Full Match – Serie A | 3 January 2021

Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 Full Match – Bundesliga | 3 January 2021

Bayern Munich host Mainz at Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga. Mainz have lost each of their last six league games against Bayern.

