Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 Full Match – Bundesliga | 3 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Benevento vs Milan Full Match – Serie A | 3 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
163 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Bayern Munich v Mainz 05 Full Match – Bundesliga | 3 January 2021
Bayern Munich host Mainz at Allianz Arena in the Bundesliga. Mainz have lost each of their last six league games against Bayern.