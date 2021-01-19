Home Leagues Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 19 January 2021
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 19 January 2021
1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – Bundesliga | 19 January 2021

Action from the Bundesliga as Bayer Leverkusen host Borussia Dortmund at BayArena. Dortmund have scored 3+ goals in each of their last five league games against Bayer Leverkusen.

