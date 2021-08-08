Barcelona vs Juventus Full Match – JOAN GAMPER TROPHY
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Coventry City v Nottingham Forest Highlights – Championship | 8 August 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
94 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Barcelona vs Juventus Full Match – JOAN GAMPER TROPHY
In the final game before the start of La Liga 2021/21, the Catalans look very convincing indeed against one of the giants of European football