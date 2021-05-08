Home Full Match Replay Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 8 May 2021
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 8 May 2021
Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace Full Match – Premier League | 8 May 2021

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Full Match – La Liga | 8 May 2021

The thrilling La Liga title race could be set for another twist when Barcelona welcome Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on Saturday.
The battle for supremacy in Spain’s top-flight is going right down the wire, with the top three teams – Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid and Barcelona – all separated by just two points. On Saturday, yet another chapter of this exciting title race will unfold, when Barcelona play hosts to Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

