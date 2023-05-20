Barcelona v Real Sociedad Full Match – LaLiga | 20 May 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfTrophy celebrationsSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 20 May 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Nottingham Forest v Arsenal Full Match – Premier League | 20 May 2023 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 20 May 2023 1.5K icon Watch LaterAdded AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 20 May 2023 1.5K icon Watch LaterAdded AZ Alkmaar vs West Ham United Full Match – Europa Conference League | 18 May 2023 815 icon Watch LaterAdded Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 18 May 2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Real Madrid Full Match – UEFA Champions League Semi final 2nd Leg | 17 May 2023 13.6K