Barcelona v Cadiz Full Match – LaLiga | 20 August 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Good Morning Transfers LIVE! | Latest on Lucas Paqueta, Aymeric Laporte, Sofyan Amrabat! Next Video BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 20 August 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded West Ham United v Chelsea Full Match – Premier League | 20 August 2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Fulham v Brentford Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 554 icon Watch LaterAdded Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 827 icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 1.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Newcastle United Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 1.2K icon Watch LaterAdded Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 19 August 2023 1.4K