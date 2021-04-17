Athletic Club vs Barcelona Full Match – Copa Del Rey | 17 April 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Chelsea v Manchester City Full Match – FA Cup | 17 April 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
335 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Athletic Club vs Barcelona Full Match – Copa Del Rey | 17 April 2021
The two most successful clubs in the history of Spain’s Copa del Rey meet in the final this Saturday as Barcelona take on Athletic Club