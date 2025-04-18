Home Cup Games Europa League Athletic Bilbao v Rangers Full Match Replay | 17 April 2025
Athletic Bilbao v Rangers Full Match Replay | 17 April 2025
Action from the UEFA Europa League quarter-final 2nd leg between Athletic Bilbao and Rangers at San Mames. Can Barry Ferguson’s Rangers book their place in the final four?

