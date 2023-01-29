Arsenals £70m bid for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Arsenal have had their fresh £70m bid for midfielder Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton.

Brighton remain adamant that the midfielder is not for sale in January, with the window set to shut on Tuesday at 11pm.

Sky Sports News has been told their position will not change despite two bids from Arsenal in the last week and the player’s own apparent transfer request.

