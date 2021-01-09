Arsenal vs Newcastle United Full Match – FA Cup | 9 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
BBC Football Focus – 9 January 2021
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
561 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Full Match – FA Cup | 9 January 2021
Arsenal v Newcastle United coverage from the all-Premier League third-round clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United, who have won the FA Cup 20 times between them.