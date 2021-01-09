Home Cup Games FA Cup Arsenal vs Newcastle United Full Match – FA Cup | 9 January 2021
Arsenal vs Newcastle United Full Match – FA Cup | 9 January 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Football Focus – 9 January 2021

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
561 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half Post match Source 2 Post-match Highlights

Arsenal vs Newcastle United Full Match – FA Cup | 9 January 2021

Arsenal v Newcastle United coverage from the all-Premier League third-round clash between Arsenal and Newcastle United, who have won the FA Cup 20 times between them.

Previous Video
fa cup

Manchester United vs Watford Full Match – FA Cup | 9 January 2021

Next Video
ff

BBC Football Focus – 9 January 2021

Related videos

Top