Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – team news and possible line-up | 2 October 2022

Arsenal Team News

Arsenal are sure to be without Mohamed Elneny (hamstring), Emile Smith Rowe (groin) and Cedric Soares (knock), there is optimism that Kieran Tierney, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey will all shake off their physical problems to be ready for the contest.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is also set to feature after his release from Japan due to ‘club circumstances’, while Martin Odegaard battled back from a knock to feature for Norway in the international break and will most likely demote Vieira to the bench.

Smith Rowe – who scored in this fixture last season – is now out until December after undergoing groin surgery, but there may be a place in the squad for Reiss Nelson as he aims to make his first competitive appearance of the year following a quadriceps injury.

A slice of personal history could also be on the line for Arteta, who is aiming to become only the third manager in Arsenal’s history to win their first three league games against Spurs at home, following in the footsteps of George Morrell and Terry Neill.

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham have concerns of their own on the injury front for Saturday’s derby, as number one goalkeeper Hugo Lloris withdrew from France duty with a thigh injury, and it is currently unclear if he will be fit to return this weekend.

Lloris’s issue was described as a small one, but Fraser Forster is on standby, and Conte will also hope to have Ben Davies (knee) and Lucas Moura (tendon) fit and available here.

Ivan Perisic has also been given the all-clear after being forced off for Croatia in the international break due to a rough challenge from teammate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but Dejan Kulusevski has reportedly returned to England with a hamstring problem.

Arsenal Possible Lineup (4-3-3) – Ramsdale; Ben White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Tottenham Possible Lineup (3-4-2-1) – Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Royal, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Richarlison, Son; Kane