Arsenal v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 21 April 2023

Arsenal vs Southampton | SAINTS LIVE: The Pre-Match Show

Arsenal v Southampton coverage of the Premier League clash from Emirates Stadium, as Mikael Arteta’s team look to take another huge step towards a first title since 2004. The previous meeting between the two clubs back in October saw the visitors claim an unexpected 1-1 draw against the Gunners. Stuart Armstrong’s second-half goal cancelled out Granit Xhaka’s 11th-minute opener to give the Saints a point

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

