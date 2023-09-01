Arsenal v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 3 September 2023 IntroPre match1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Rangers v Celtic Full Match – Scottish Premiership | 3 September 2023 Next Video Arsenal vs Man United 3-1 Ian Wright Crazy Reaction To Rices Goal🔥 Arteta & Erik ten Hag Interview Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Rangers v Celtic Full Match – Scottish Premiership | 3 September 2023 133 icon Watch LaterAdded Liverpool v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 3 September 2023 878 icon Watch LaterAdded 15:29 Theo Walcotts 32 Quickfire Questions with Gary Neville 121K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 2 September 2023 7.8K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Football Focus – 2 September 2023 745 icon Watch LaterAdded 24:34 Ranking EVERY Premier League Clubs Transfer Window! 🔢 | Saturday Social ft Robbie Lyle & Lyes 288.4K