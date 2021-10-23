Arsenal v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 22 October 2021

Arsenal v Aston Villa – Coverage of the top-flight clash from Emirates Stadium, as both sides look for three important points after a slow start to the season. The away side have a good recent record against the Gunners, having won their last three against Mikel Arteta’s side. Before that, Villa had lost seven straight games against the North London side, including a 4-0 defeat in the 2015 FA Cup Final.
