Home Full Match Replay Arsenal v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 22 October 2021

Arsenal v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 22 October 2021

Arsenal v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 22 October 2021
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Premier League Classic goals from Matchweek 9’s fixtures

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next
Multi-Links
1st half 2nd half

Arsenal v Aston Villa – Coverage of the top-flight clash from Emirates Stadium, as both sides look for three important points after a slow start to the season. The away side have a good recent record against the Gunners, having won their last three against Mikel Arteta’s side. Before that, Villa had lost seven straight games against the North London side, including a 4-0 defeat in the 2015 FA Cup Final.

Previous Video
inside serie a

Inside Serie A – 22 October 2021

Next Video
classic goals

Premier League Classic goals from Matchweek 9’s fixtures

Related videos

Top