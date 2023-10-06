Arsenal & Man City players: IN or OUT for FPL Gameweek 8? | Fantasy Show

Arsenal & Man City players: IN or OUT for FPL Gameweek 8? What Tottenham Hotspur players should you consider? Should you choose Ollie Watkins or Julian Alvarez? Kelly Somers and Pras Singhal discuss these questions and more in this week’s episode of the Fantasy Show.

Gameweek 8 deadline: Saturday 7 October at 11:00 BST

0:00 Intro

2:38 Arsenal vs Man City

8:11 Tottenham Hotspur

14:47 Manchester United

18:11 Watkins or Alvarez?

19:22 What to do with Botman?

20:16 Mbeumo vs Man Utd – stick or twist?

20:47 Is Solanke an asset to consider?

21:35 Captain picks

