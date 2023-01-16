Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Arsenal join Newcastle in race to sign Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal join Newcastle in race to sign Ivan Fresneda

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda. The Spaniard is also a target of Newcastle.

