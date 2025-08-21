Home Leagues Premier League Arsenal have agreed a £67.5m deal for Eberechi Eze | Good Morning Transfers
Arsenal have agreed a £67.5m deal for Eberechi Eze | Good Morning Transfers
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Jamie Carragher and Gary Nevilles FULL 2025/26 Monday Night Football predictions! 🔮

Cancel
Premier LeagueTransfer News

Arsenal have agreed a £67.5m deal for Eberechi Eze | Good Morning Transfers

- LUD:

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #transfernews

► For the latest developments on this story: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/topstories
► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre
 
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsnews
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsNews
► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Arsenal close to agreeing Eberechi Eze deal, Tottenham Hotspur move on to other targets

Arsenal close to agreeing Eberechi Eze deal, Tottenham Hotspur move on to other targets

Next Video
Jamie Carragher and Gary Nevilles FULL 2025/26 Monday Night Football predictions! 🔮

Jamie Carragher and Gary Nevilles FULL 2025/26 Monday Night Football predictions! 🔮

Top