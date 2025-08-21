Arsenal close to agreeing Eberechi Eze deal, Tottenham Hotspur move on to other targets

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Arsenal are close to agreeing a deal with Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze. Tottenham had been in talks but believe Eze wants to join Arsenal and have moved on to other targets. Spurs felt they had an agreement in place with Crystal Palace and Eze on Wednesday. Palace wanted Eze to feature for them in Thursday’s Conference League play-off. Arsenal reignited their interest in Eze on Wednesday and as far as Spurs are concerned they expect him to move to the Emirates.

