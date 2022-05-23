Home Review Show Highlights ARSENAL 5-1 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

ARSENAL 5-1 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS

ARSENAL 5-1 EVERTON | PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Burnley 1 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights | Callum Wilson at the Double!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Everton ended the season with defeat at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal ran out 5-1 winners despite Donny van de Beek’s goal just before the break.

Subscribe to Everton Football Club’s official YouTube Channel: http://bit.ly/2wtCEbB

Follow us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/everton
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/everton
Follow us on Instagram: http://instagram.com/everton

Welcome to the Official Everton Football Club YouTube channel. We’ll offer fans real insight into life at Goodison Park, Finch Farm and on the road with the Blues.

#PremierLeague #ARSEVE #Everton

Previous Video
motd1

BBC Match of the day MOTD – Final Day Fixtures | 22 May 2022

Next Video
Burnley 1 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights | Callum Wilson at the Double!

Burnley 1 Newcastle United 2 | Premier League Highlights | Callum Wilson at the Double!

Related videos

Top