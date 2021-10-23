Home Leagues Bundesliga Arminia Bielefeld – Borussia Dortmund 1-3 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Arminia Bielefeld – Borussia Dortmund 1-3 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Arminia Bielefeld – Borussia Dortmund 1-3 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

VfB Stuttgart – Union Berlin 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

#DSCBVB | Highlights from Matchday 9!
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

Watch the Bundesliga highlights of Arminia Bielefeld vs. Borussia Dortmund from Matchday 9 of 2021/22 season!

Goals: 0-1 CAN (31′), 0-2 HUMMELS (45′), 0-3 BELLINGHAM (72′), 1-3 KLOS (87′)

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

► Join the conversation in the Bundesliga Community Tab:
https://www.youtube.com/bundesliga/community

We’ve seen another Matchday full of unmissable Bundesliga drama. Don’t miss any highlights from Germany’s football league! The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to videos about the greatest goals, best moments and anything else you should know about. Make sure to subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to find out more about the fixtures, analysis and news about your favourite team!

Previous Video
RB Leipzig – Greuther Fürth 4-1 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22

RB Leipzig – Greuther Fürth 4-1 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Next Video
VfB Stuttgart – Union Berlin 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22

VfB Stuttgart – Union Berlin 1-1 | Highlights | Matchday 9 – Bundesliga 2021/22

Related videos

Top