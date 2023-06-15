Argentina vs Australia Full Match – Friendly | 14 June 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February Next Video Netherlands vs Croatia Full Match – UEFA Nations League | 14 June 2023 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Netherlands vs Croatia Full Match – UEFA Nations League | 14 June 2023 152 icon Watch LaterAdded Germany vs Ukraine Full match – Friendly match 110 icon Watch LaterAdded 02:25:32 🦉Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday | League One Play-Off Final in full! 4.2K Soccer Aid for UNICEF 2023 | OFFICIAL Match Highlights 5M icon Watch LaterAdded Manchester City v Inter Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League Final | 10 June 2023 10.8K icon Watch LaterAdded Uruguay U20 vs Israel U20 Full Match – FIFA U20 WORLD CUP 1.4K