Argentina v France Preview – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final | 18 December 2022

Argentina team news

Two Argentinians were forced to watch the semi-final from the suspension step after picking up their second bookings of the tournament against the Netherlands, but Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel are at Scaloni’s disposal once again.

How Messi's #FIFAWorldCup story started 🇦🇷 ❤️ But how will it end? pic.twitter.com/r5bWeRvnmB — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 18, 2022

Montiel is fighting a losing battle to come in for Nahuel Molina on the right, but Acuna can feel confident of taking Nicolas Tagliafico’s place in what will most likely be a four-man backline, as Lisandro Martinez is restricted to substitute minutes again – much to the chagrin of Manchester United fans.

La Albiceleste should only be working with one injury doubt in the form of Alejandro Gomez, who is not fully over an ankle sprain and may only make the bench at best, and hearts were in mouths when Messi was pictured giving his hamstring a once-over in the semi-finals.

Freance Team news:



Beside Karmin Bezema rumours to play this World cup final, Rabiot and Upamecano are understood to be feeling better and should apply for places in the first XI. The former can expect to slot straight back in for Youssouf Fofana in the middle, but Deschamps is facing more of a quandary at the back.

Konate deservedly earned high praise for his performance against Morocco but is reported to be feeling worse than Varane, so Deschamps will still be expected to bring Upamecano back into his tried-and-tested formula, while Coman was never likely to push for a starting role anyway.

Left-back Theo Hernandez took a couple of blows to the knee against Morocco, but that is not expected to jeopardise his place in the starting lineup for the final, while Kylian Mbappe will resume his individual battle with fellow five-goal star Messi for the Golden Boot.

The 23-year-old would become the youngest ever player to net in more than one World Cup final should his attacking endeavours prove successful, and he will be supported by creator-in-chief Antoine Griezmann, who has fashioned a tournament-high 21 chances for his teammates so far.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

France possible starting lineup:

Lloris; Kounde, Varane, Upamecano, T. Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud