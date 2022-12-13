Argentina v France Full Match – FIFA World Cup 2022 Final | 18 December 2022

Argentina v France – Gary Lineker introduces coverage of a mouth-watering World Cup final between Lionel Messi’s Argentina and defending champions France. Argentina were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their opening group game, but led by the brilliance of Messi they have reached a World Cup final for a sixth time. Messi has announced this will be his last World Cup appearance and the 35-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all-time, will be desperate to add the one trophy missing from his glittering collection. France came to Qatar beset by injury issues, but star players Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann have been instrumental in helping them reach the final for the fourth time in the last seven World Cups. Didier Deschamps’ side have the chance to become only the third side, and the first for 60 years, to win back-to-back World Cups. Gary is joined at the Lusail Stadium for expert opinion and analysis by Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand and Pablo