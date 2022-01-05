Are Arsenal more effective without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Sky Sports’ features writer Nick Wright joined the set of ‘Transfer Talk’ to discuss Arsenal and the side’s attacking performances in the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gunners will consider suitable offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with a January exit not ruled out for the striker.

Aubameyang, who has joined up with Gabon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, has been sidelined since being stripped of the captaincy last month after a disciplinary issue.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has not selected him in the squad for their last six games.

