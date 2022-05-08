Home TV Show News and Interviews April’s Premier League Manager of the Month shortlist

April’s Premier League Manager of the Month shortlist

April’s Premier League Manager of the Month shortlist
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Watch April’s Premier League Goal of the Month contenders

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

April’s Manager of the Month shortlist
Four unbeaten records but there can be only one winner.

Previous Video
Premier League Player of the Month shortlist for February

April’s Premier League Player of the Month nominees

Next Video
Premier League Goal of the Month

Watch April’s Premier League Goal of the Month contenders

Related videos

Top