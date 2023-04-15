Home Highlights (UK Only) Antony & Dalot FIRE Man United to third! 📈 🔥 | Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man United | EPL Highlights

Antony & Dalot FIRE Man United to third! 📈 🔥 | Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man United | EPL Highlights

Antony & Dalot FIRE Man United to third! 📈 🔥 | Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man United | EPL Highlights
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Bochum Steals Important Point! | Union Berlin – VfL Bochum 1-1 | Highlights | MD 28 – Bundesliga

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

SUBSCRIBE ► https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
PREMIER LEAGUE HIGHLIGHTS ► http://bit.ly/SkySportsPLHighlights2223
Manchester United moved up to third in the Premier League with a routine 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest, strengthening their grip on a Champions League qualifying spot.
Watch Premier League LIVE on Sky Sports here ► http://bit.ly/WatchSkyPL
►TWITTER: https://twitter.com/skysportsPL
►FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/skysportsfootball
►WEBSITE: http://www.skysports.com/football

MORE FROM SKY SPORTS ON YOUTUBE:
►SKY SPORTS PREMIER LEAGUE: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
►SKY SPORTS FOOTBALL: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyFootball
►SKY SPORTS BOXING: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
►SKY SPORTS CRICKET: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
►SOCCER AM: http://bit.ly/SoccerAMSub
►SKY SPORTS F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
►SKY SPORTS: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
►SKY SPORTS GOLF: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

Previous Video
Sassuolo-Juventus 1-0 | Defrel sinks the Bianconeri: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Sassuolo-Juventus 1-0 | Defrel sinks the Bianconeri: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23

Next Video

Bochum Steals Important Point! | Union Berlin – VfL Bochum 1-1 | Highlights | MD 28 – Bundesliga

Related videos

Top