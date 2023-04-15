Bochum Steals Important Point! | Union Berlin – VfL Bochum 1-1 | Highlights | MD 28 – Bundesliga

Previous Video Antony & Dalot FIRE Man United to third! 📈 🔥 | Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man United | EPL Highlights Next Video Saka penalty miss? If he scores, WE WIN! | West Ham 2-2 Arsenal | Mikel Arteta Related videos Winning Streak Stopped! | Wolfsburg – Leverkusen 0-0 | Highlights | MD 28 – Bundesliga 2022/23 4.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:25 Sassuolo-Juventus 1-0 | Defrel sinks the Bianconeri: Goal & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 49.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 01:03 Freiburg Fights For Europe! | SV Werder Bremen – SC Freiburg 1-2 | Highlights | Bundesliga 2022/23 40.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:18 Torino-Salernitana 1-1 | The spoils are share in Turin: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 44.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 03:23 Lecce-Sampdoria 1-1 | Jesè Rodriguez scores his first in Italy: Goals & Highlights | Serie A 2022/23 47.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 02:59 Cádiz 0-2 Real Madrid | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2022/23 597.2K