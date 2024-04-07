Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Manchester City ALL 100 KEVIN DE BRUYNE GOALS FOR MAN CITY | WHICH GOAL IS HIS BEST SO FAR?

Kevin De Bruyne has scored 100 goals for Manchester City!

The Belgian’s two magnificent strikes against Crystal Palace saw him become just the 18th man in our Club’s history to reach three figures for goals scored.

The milestone comes in his 372nd appearance for the Club, having already amassed 166 assists across all competitions. One of the greatest midfielders in the game’s history, De Bruyne has been integral to a golden period for the Club which has culminated in us holding the Big Five trophies – Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Which goal do you think is his best?

