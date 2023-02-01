Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Academy Dreams: Leeds United: Episode 4| Fight Back

Academy Dreams: Leeds United: Episode 4| Fight Back

Academy Dreams: Leeds United: Episode 4| Fight Back
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BEST GOALS in January | Kimmich, Olmo or…? – Goal of the Month!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

A poor run of results has taken a toll on the Under-23s, with frustrations boiling over and relegation becoming increasingly plausible. However, there is a real sense of optimism in the side, as more and more academy players are getting chances to shine for the first team. The team are rocked by massive news from the very top of the club…

Previous Video
EXPLAINED! Why Hakim Ziyechs move to PSG failed 🔎

EXPLAINED! Why Hakim Ziyechs move to PSG failed 🔎

Next Video
BEST GOALS in January | Kimmich, Olmo or…? – Goal of the Month!

BEST GOALS in January | Kimmich, Olmo or…? – Goal of the Month!

Related videos

Top