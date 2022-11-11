A surprise result against Man City? 🤔 | Pre Match Pint

Stu is joined by Natalie Sawyer, Karleigh Osborne and Amber Langston-Lloyd to discuss our surprise exit out of The Carabao Cup, discussing our chances against Man City this weekend, and preparing for the big Brentford Women’s game at The Gtech this Sunday.

