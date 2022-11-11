Home Pre-match A surprise result against Man City? 🤔 | Pre Match Pint

A surprise result against Man City? 🤔 | Pre Match Pint

A surprise result against Man City? 🤔 | Pre Match Pint
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Liverpool vs Southampton | SAINTS LIVE: The Pre-Match Show

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Stu is joined by Natalie Sawyer, Karleigh Osborne and Amber Langston-Lloyd to discuss our surprise exit out of The Carabao Cup, discussing our chances against Man City this weekend, and preparing for the big Brentford Women’s game at The Gtech this Sunday.

Click the like and subscribe buttons if you would like to see more!

FOLLOW us on:
TWITTER 👉 https://twitter.com/brentfordfc​
FACEBOOK 👉 https://facebook.com/brentfordfootbal​lclub
INSTAGRAM 👉 https://www.instagram.com/brentfordfc​
TIKTOK 👉 https://www.tiktok.com/@brentfordfc
LINKEDIN 👉 https://www.linkedin.com/company/brentford-football-club/

Previous Video
Jamie Redknapp says it would have been a travesty if James Maddison was not in the England squad

Jamie Redknapp says it would have been a travesty if James Maddison was not in the England squad

Next Video
Liverpool vs Southampton | SAINTS LIVE: The Pre-Match Show

Liverpool vs Southampton | SAINTS LIVE: The Pre-Match Show

Related videos

Top