Jamie Redknapp says it would have been a travesty if James Maddison was not in the England squad

Jamie Redknapp joined Sky Sports News to discuss Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

The former Liverpool midfielder said that it would have been a ‘travesty’ if James Maddison had not been picked for the England World Cup squad, what it was like personally to get an England call-up and that he would like to see the side ‘take risks’ during the tournament.

00:00 – What was it like to be called up for England?

01:32 – How will those that didn’t make the squad cope with the disappointment?

02:24 – James Maddison ‘too good to ignore’

04:00 – Does Maddison offer something that no-one else does?

06:02 – Is Kalvin Phillips ready to start?

07:48 – Thoughts on Callum WIlson

