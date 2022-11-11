Jamie Redknapp says it would have been a travesty if James Maddison was not in the England squad

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
Jamie Redknapp joined Sky Sports News to discuss Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.
The former Liverpool midfielder said that it would have been a ‘travesty’ if James Maddison had not been picked for the England World Cup squad, what it was like personally to get an England call-up and that he would like to see the side ‘take risks’ during the tournament.
00:00 – What was it like to be called up for England?
01:32 – How will those that didn’t make the squad cope with the disappointment?
02:24 – James Maddison ‘too good to ignore’
04:00 – Does Maddison offer something that no-one else does?
06:02 – Is Kalvin Phillips ready to start?
07:48 – Thoughts on Callum WIlson
